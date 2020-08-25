Tate McRae Teases Her 2020 MTV VMAs Pre-Show Performance, New Music & More

Tate McRae has nothing to be sad about.
Sunday, Aug. 30 marks a big night for the "don't be sad" singer as she's making her television debut as a singer at the 2020 MTV VMAs. The Canadian-artist, who was among the initial nominees for the Best New Artist award, is slated to perform during the awards show's A-list pre-show.
And, from what the 17-year-old up-and-comer told E! News, her performance will be one both she and fans will remember.
"I can't wait to perform," the "you broke me first" singer exclusively shared with E! "This will be my first time combining my dancing and singing in a performance and my first ever TV debut for singing—it feels surreal to be doing that on MTV."
Fans may recall that Tate first gained recognition at 13 for becoming the first Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance. After an original song of hers went viral, Tate was signed by RCA Records in 2019.
She released her debut EP, All the Things I Never Said, earlier this year.
The 90-minute pre-show will include performances by Tate, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and Blackbear.
While the teenage hit maker is certainly excited about her performance, she shared that she "was in shock" when she was nominated alongside Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Roddy Ricch and YUNGBLUD for Best New Artist.
Even though Tate didn't make it to the final round of voting for this category, she made it clear it was still an honor to be nominated.
"I am so honoured to be in a category with such amazing artists," Tate continued. "I look up to all of them, and as a 17-year-old it is so amazing to be amongst my biggest idols."
As for the performance she's most excited to see at the VMAs? Tate said she's "definitely stoked" for The Weeknd's performance.
"I'm obsessed with him, his music, and everything he does," Tate gushed about the "In Your Eyes" artist. "I'm sure he will be incredible."
Of course, the VMAs isn't the only upcoming career highlight for Tate. During her chat with E!, she was still celebrating the Aug. 20 release of "don't be sad" and teased more new music.
"I just dropped a new track 'don't be sad' and will be releasing more music this year," Tate concluded. "I am so excited for these singles, as I have been sitting on a few of them for a while now and they contain a lot of my favourite lyrics I've ever written."
The MTV VMAs pre-show starts on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m.