Russell Dickerson Reveals the Country Music Friends Preparing Him for Fatherhood

The countdown to fatherhood is on!

In just a few short weeks, country music star Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey Dickerson will welcome a baby boy into the world. To say these two are excited may just be an understatement.

"The nesting has kicked in so we're trying to finish up his little nursery and organize all the baby clothes we have been getting," Russell exclusively shared with E! News. "I got him all of the shoes. I got him baby dad shoes, Nike boots, Crocs, I've got baby Yeezy. I'm stacked ready to go."

Along the way, a few familiar faces in country music have offered Russell and his wife support and guidance on what to expect when expecting. According to the "Love You Like I Used to Singer," their advice has been more than appreciated.

"Tyler Hubbard and Thomas Rhett are probably my two closest friends in the business 100 percent. I've talked to them every few days," Russell shared. "They'll check in on us, see how the baby is doing. Hayley Hubbard sent Kailey an entire hospital check-list…all the stuff you don't think about."