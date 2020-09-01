Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Reveals Why Her Pregnancy Is "Throwing Me for a Loop"

Chelsea Houska is a mom who thought she knew what to expect when she was expecting.

But after announcing she was pregnant with her fourth child on Aug. 5, the Teen Mom 2 star quickly realized that every baby is different.

"I thought I was a pro," Chelsea exclusively shared with E! News. "I thought, ‘Ok, I've had a boy and two girls. I know what this will be like' but this one has definitely been different. I'm definitely more sick. I have acne. I've never had that before during my pregnancy. This one is definitely throwing me for a loop."

But perhaps Chelsea's symptoms are a reminder to the beloved MTV star that having four kids will complete her family.

"I always say that since this one is likely going to be our last one, they are going to give us all the symptoms so we're okay with being done," Chelsea joked.