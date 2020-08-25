Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichiePhotosVideos

See YouTube Star Landon Clifford's Best Family Moments

After Landon Clifford passed away at 19, family and friends remembered the YouTube star as a loving husband and father.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 25, 2020
DeathYouTubeCelebrities
Landon CliffordInstagram

When it comes to Landon Clifford, family was everything.

Whether filming YouTube videos with his wife Camryn Clifford for their Cam&Fam channel or raising two growing daughters, the social media personality could often be found spending time with his loved ones.

As news broke this week that Landon had passed away at the age of 19, fans immediately began to celebrate his life as a loving husband and father.

"August 13th 2020 was Landon's last day being the best dad and husband he could be," Camryn wrote to her followers on Instagram. "After spending the following 6 days in a coma, he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country."

"He died saving the lives of others. That's the type of person he was," she continued. "Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for."

While it appears Landon's family had a celebration of life for the YouTube star this past weekend, the tributes continue to pour in.

Keep scrolling below to see some of the many family moments Landon and Camryn shared with fans.

"He was so young and had so much more life to live," Camryn added. "This isn't how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday."

Instagram
Celebrating Love

When celebrating Landon Clifford's birthday in February, Camryn Clifford shared a collage of photos with a special message to her man. 

Instagram
Birthday Kisses

"19 years of being the most kind hearted, selfless, loving, beautiful soul," Camryn wrote on her husband's birthday. "I couldn't ask for a better husband. Our daughters couldn't ask for a better dad. Your parents couldn't ask for a better son. Your friends couldn't ask for a better friend." 

Instagram
Road Trip

During their marriage, Landon and Camryn would often enjoy family road trips. "Never wanna leave," the proud mom once wrote

Instagram
Giving Thanks

"Thankful for my soon to be family of 4," Camryn wrote while celebrating Thanksgiving 2019. 

Instagram
Unforgettable Getaways

Shortly after kicking off 2020, Camryn recalled a snow-filled trip with her husband. "We miss it so much already and we only just left! Can't wait to take babygirl with us next year," she wrote

Instagram
Season of Love

"Coco: 'Daddy I can see all the eggs from up here!' Landon: 'I cant see anything at all...'" Camryn shared on Instagram while celebrating the spring season. "Hope everyone's having a happy easter!"

Instagram
Never Forgotten

"All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us," Camryn wrote on Instagram when remembering her husband and father of her two girls. "He's looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully."

