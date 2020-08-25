Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Reveals the Encouraging Texts Kobe Bryant Sent Her After Tough Losses

Kobe Bryant was an inspiration to many athletes, including tennis star Naomi Osaka.

The 22-year-old, who is currently the highest paid female athlete in the world, shared a special bond with the legendary basketball player, who passed away in a helicopter crash in January along with his daughter Gianna Bryant. In a new interview, Naomi reflected on her friendship with Kobe and his words of encouragement in her time of need. "There would be some really tough losses," Naomi told WSJ. Magazine. "I didn't even know he was paying attention, but he would text me positive things and tell me to learn from it. For me, it was definitely helpful."

The athletes were first introduced through her agent and manager, Stuart Duguid. Shortly after Duguid reached out, Kobe invited Naomi to meet him at his Orange County facility. As Duguid recalled, "She came back to the car and said, 'That was the most productive meeting I've had in my life.'"