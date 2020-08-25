Jennifer Garner Has Never Been More Relatable as She Sobs After Finishing The Office

Cue the Michael Scott gif: "Okay, it's happening. Everybody stay calm! Everybody stay calm!"

On Monday, Aug. 24, Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to share a relatable video of herself finishing up The Office. Spoiler alert: She was left in tears and her millions of followers couldn't relate to her more.

"My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people—the finale hit us pretty hard," she captioned her post. "When I realized I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too."

In her video, the actress was spotted wearing a Dunder Mifflin shirt, which she used to wipe away her tears.

"You'll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine...," Jennifer began her voice-over. "Guess what? We finished it and I guess that it gave me some really great feelings."