Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano Aren't Alone: These TV Co-Stars Weren't Exactly BFFs

Charmed co-stars Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano's Twitter feud made it clear there's no love lost between them, earning them a spot on this list of TV co-workers who weren't all that friendly.

Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano may have starred together on Charmed, but their relationship off-camera is anything but.

While McGowan's made no secret of her disdain for her former co-star over the last few years, she took things to a whole new level this past weekend when she accused Milano of creating a "toxic AF" work environment behind the scenes of the hit WB drama. After sparring on Twitter over politics, McGowan turned personal, first coming for Milano's involvement in the #MeToo movement.

"1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana [Burke.] You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con't)," McGowan tweeted, before turning to Milano's alleged behavior on set.

"2) You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don't pay me enough to do this s--t!' Appalling behavior on the daily," she continued. "I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f--king fraud."

Famous Celebrity Feuds

After McGowan shared a clip from a 2018 Nightline interview in which she referred to Milano as "a lie," Milano tweeted, "Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. F--ck off."

In a statement to E! News, Milano said of the back-and-forth, "Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn't align with my wellness plan."

Neither McGowan's rep nor Warner Bros. have responded to a request for comment.

While it's clear that the Charmed set wasn't always the most fun place to be, it's hardly the first show to have earned such a reputation. For as long as big egos have been working together for long hours, there have been TV co-stars who, like McGowan and Milano, were known more for being foes than friends.

Yuko Yamada/Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank/Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/ KMazur
The CW
Paul Wesley & Nina Dobrev, The Vampire Diaries

"Paul and I didn't get along at the beginning of the show," Dobrev shared on the Directionally Challenged podcast, hosted by Vampire Diaries stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell, in June 2019. "I respected Paul Wesley, I didn't like Paul Wesley."

"We despised each other so much, that it read as love," Dobrev laughed. "We really just didn't get along the first maybe five months of shooting."

Though they had their issues in the beginning, Dobrev confirmed that they "ended up getting to a good place." Now, Dobrev and Wesley "hang out a lot" and are "really good friends."

Warner Bros.
Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City

Sex and the City's Parker and Cattrall have long been the subject of feud rumors. In Sept. 2017, DailyMailTV reported that Warner Bros. Pictures canceled plans to soon begin production on a third Sex and the City movie after refusing to meet demands by Cattrall. A source told E! News this is untrue and the actress later tweeted, "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

Parker confirmed the demise of Sex and the City 3 and said she was "disappointed." Cattrall later told Piers Morgan that no one reached out to her when the report began circulating and that she thinks Parker could have been "nicer" about it, adding, "I don't know what her issue is, I never have."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for InStyle Magazine
Rose McGowan & Alyssa Milano, Charmed

In Dec. 2017, McGowan took to Twitter to slam her former Charmed co-star after she publicly voiced support for Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of producer Harvey Weinstein. McGowan is one of several women who accused him of rape and dozens have alleged he sexually harassed them. He has denied allegations of non-consensual sex. (In February 2020, a jury convicted Weinstein of one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree. He has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.)

McGowan revived her feud with Milano in August 2020, accusing her of creating a "toxic AF" work environment during their shared time on the series. After engaging in a bit of back-and-forth with McGowan on Twitter, Milano said in a statement to E! News, "Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn't align with my wellness plan."

Nickelodeon
Josh Peck & Drake Bell, Drake & Josh

After one-half of the Nickelodeon duo didn't receive an invite to Josh's wedding, the newly minted groom addressed why they don't spend much time together anymore. "When people see Drake and I together—and it rarely happens just because he's working and I'm working—[people] are like, 'What? What are you doing here?'" he shared on the Allegedly podcast

"I have no good answer for people—and I get it all the time, which is like, 'Where's Drake?'" Peck commented. "I wish I had a better answer, but probably at home? Whole Foods? I don't know."

CBS
Julianna Margulies & Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife

How bad were things between the two Emmy winners? Well, they didn't share a physical scene together for more than two years and, in Panjabi's final episode, the scene they did share was revealed to be faked. Yep, they couldn't even be in the same room, forcing the legal drama to use CGI magic.

While Margulies has remained quiet about the CGI controversy, Panjabi told E! News, "All I can say is this: the decision making process is not something I'm privy to."

CBS
William Shatner & George Takei, Star Trek

While it has long been rumored that these two had trouble working together, with Takei referring to Shatner as a "douche" and Shatner calling Takei "psychotic" and "sick," Takei told The New York Times Magazine that the feud isn't real. "It's all coming from Bill," he said in 2015. "Whenever he needs publicity for a project, he pumps up the so-called controversy between us."

Fox
Shannen Doherty & Jennie Garth, Beverly Hills 90210

Garth confirmed rumors of a feud with her Beverly Hills 90210 costar in an interview with E! News in 2014. "There were times when we loved each other and there were times when we wanted to claw each other's eyes out," she said of their years shooting the series. She blamed their squabbles on the fact that they're both "strong, independent women," but said that by then they got along just fine. So fine, in fact, that they came together with the rest of their co-stars for Fox's short-lived meta-revival series in 2019.

The WB/Richard Cartwright
Shannen Doherty & Alyssa Milano, Charmed

Not even the Power of Three could save the original Charmed sisters. Doherty was only on the WB show for three seasons before she left, and her friction with Milano is often blamed. At the time, Doherty didn't deny her problems with Milano, though she did tweet that there was "no drama" after Milano appeared on Watch What Happens Live and compared the Charmed set to being in high school. 

ABC/DANNY FELD
Marcia Cross & Teri Hatcher, Desperate Housewives

Rumors  about fights among the entire Desperate Housewives cast have existed since the show's premiere in 2004, but the best-known blow-up occurred during a Vanity Fair photo shoot when Cross "lost it" over Hatcher being moved into the center of the group shot. There was apparently some tension over the fact that Hatcher was getting more awards and magazine covers than anyone else, and Cross just couldn't take it anymore. If you need any more evidence that something was amiss on the set of that show, Hatcher's signature was noticeably missing from the gifts given from cast to crew at the end of the series. In fact, when co-star Felicity Huffman was being sentenced to time in federal prison in 2019, it was all but confirmed that the entire cast had issues with Hatcher, thanks to letters written by Eva Longoria and series creator Marc Cherry to the court on Huffman's behalf.

The WB/Fred Norris
Chad Michael Murray & Sophia Bush, One Tree Hill

"My mother once said to me that if you don't have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all." That's what Bush said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live when asked about her ex-husband and ex-costar. Somehow, despite having divorced after just five unhappy months of marriage, these two managed to work together for four more years. 

FX
Charlie Sheen & Selma Blair, Anger Management

Reports stated that Sheen fired Blair with a rude text in which he called her a "c--t." He claimed that she was just written off the show to make his character more interesting, but she threatened a lawsuit, alleging that she was fired for complaining about him.

CW
Lauren Graham & Scott Patterson, Gilmore Girls

We hate to even speak of this, but Luke and Lorelai were not so Luke and Lorelai off-camera. They didn't hate each other, per se. It's just that they weren't the BFFs we all dreamed them to be—at least according to Graham. "It's fine," she told TV Guide of her relationship with Patterson. "I think these characters have great chemistry and that does mirror our chemistry as people. We're not intimates." In fact, when asked if she and Patterson are "best friends," Graham gave a big fat "No." Dreams. Crushed

Desilu Productions
Vivian Vance & William Frawley, I Love Lucy

Yep, Fred and Ethel sort of hated each other, and it all started on the first day they met. Vance was not thrilled that the guy playing her husband was old enough to be her father, and when Frawley overheard her saying so, a never-ending, name-calling war was started.

Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon
Ariana Grande & Jennette McCurdy, Sam & Cat

McCurdy told E! News in 2015 that there was no bad blood between her and co-star Grande, saying they "butted heads at times, but in a very sisterly way." However, shortly after their Nickelodeon series was canceled, an episode of Jennette's webseries featured a not-so-flattering character named Gloriana with a high singing voice and a habit of not shutting up about sparkles. Watch and take from that what you will. 

ABC/SCOTT GARFIELD
Balthazar Getty & the Cast of Brothers and Sisters

E! News reported in 2008 that Getty was so difficult on set that he was reducing co-workers to tears. He was late to set, arrived in foul moods, and couldn't remember his lines. It didn't help that the cast had gotten close to Rosetta Millington, his wife whom he temporarily left for a high-profile affair with Sienna Miller. Adding fuel to the fire? Miller's ex was Matthew Rhys, one of Getty's co-stars. Getty was written off the show later that year, though it was apparently due to budgetary and story line considerations. 

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN
Isaiah Washington & Patrick Dempsey, Grey's Anatomy

Everyone remembers that Washington was fired from Grey's Anatom in 2007 for allegedly using homophobic slurs in reference to T.R. Knight, but it's not as well-known that Washington made those comments while engaging in an actual physical fight with Dempsey. The two later made up and were able to joke about the "incident," but things were certainly tense on set at the time. Washington was eventually invited back to the show for a guest appearance in 2014 to send off Sandra Oh's Cristina Yang.

ABC/DAVID GIESBRECHT
America Ferrera & Lindsay Lohan, Ugly Betty

Lohan was set to appear on Ugly Betty for six episodes until her appearance was suddenly cut to four. Various rumors blame both Lohan and Ferrera for the change, citing an incident in which Betty was supposed to (or not supposed to) pants Lohan's character, during which LiLo wasn't wearing underwear. Co-star Vanessa Williams noted of the situation that "America is the consummate professional…If you don't come with the same drive and panache…I think that's where the unbalance was."  

Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank
Will Smith & Janet Hubert, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Remember when the original Aunt Viv mysteriously disappeared from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with no explanation? Apparently Hubert wasn't very fond of Smith, and he wasn't so thrilled with her either. It was his decision to replace her, and she later said there would never be a reunion, telling TMZ, "I will never do anything with an a—hole like Will Smith."

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Bea Arthur & Betty White, Golden Girls

For some truly unfathomable reason, Arthur and White were never as close as their characters Dorothy and Rose. It makes no sense, and yet, this is one feud that has unfortunately never been fully debunked. (That said, the intensity of their dysfunction does vary depending on who's telling the story.)

Rue McClanahan once revealed in an interview that she had her own issues with Arthur too. "Bea and I didn't have a lot of relationship going on," McClanahan said. "Bea is a very, very eccentric woman. She wouldn't go to lunch [with me] unless Betty [White] would go with her."

Mark Seliger/FOX
Gillian Anderson & David Duchovny, The X-Files

Nine seasons is a lot of time to spend together, so you can imagine that Mulder and Scully might have gotten a little tired of each other on occasion. However, it seems any hint of a problem went away before they filmed 2008's The X-Files: I Want to Believe. At the time, Duchovny explained, "We've forgotten why we hate one another and can only remember why we love one another." 

