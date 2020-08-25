13 Times Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Proved They're BFF Goals

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are inseparable these days.
The fast friends have been all over each other's social media accounts since becoming gal pals earlier this year. Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share another round of bikini-clad pics of herself and the TikTok personality.
The twosome was beaming as they cooled off in a pool and posed for a couple pictures.
Kourtney simply captioned the late-summer snaps with a mermaid emoji.
Prior to this posting, on Sunday, Aug. 23, both Kourtney and Addison shared photos from another recent pool day. Of course, this is just the latest public display of friendship from Kourtney and Addison.
So, how did these two become BFFS? Back in March, YouTube star David Dobrik recruited Addison as a surprise for Kourtney's oldest with ex Scott Disick, Mason Disick.
While it was 10-year-old Mason who was a huge Addison fan, Kourtney hit it off almost immediately with the TikTok star.
"I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," Addison revealed during a July interview on The Tom Ward Show. "We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."
In addition to frequently collaborating on videos, Addison has gone on to spend quality time with Kourtney, Scott and their kids.
Earlier in August, for an exclusive chat with E! News, Addison further elaborated on her friendship with Kourtney.
She shared, "I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family. They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other."
Addison went on to praise the Kardashian-Jenners' "amazing bond" and called them "genuine" people.
"That just continuously inspires me," Addison relayed. "They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It's not all just for the show, it's how they really are."
We wonder if Addison will pop up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns Thursday, Sept. 17? We guess, only time will tell.
For a closer look at Kourtney and Addison's friendship, scroll through the images below!
Looking good, you two!