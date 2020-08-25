13 Times Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Proved They're BFF Goals

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are inseparable these days.

The fast friends have been all over each other's social media accounts since becoming gal pals earlier this year. Most recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share another round of bikini-clad pics of herself and the TikTok personality.

The twosome was beaming as they cooled off in a pool and posed for a couple pictures.

Kourtney simply captioned the late-summer snaps with a mermaid emoji.

Prior to this posting, on Sunday, Aug. 23, both Kourtney and Addison shared photos from another recent pool day. Of course, this is just the latest public display of friendship from Kourtney and Addison.

So, how did these two become BFFS? Back in March, YouTube star David Dobrik recruited Addison as a surprise for Kourtney's oldest with ex Scott Disick, Mason Disick.

While it was 10-year-old Mason who was a huge Addison fan, Kourtney hit it off almost immediately with the TikTok star.