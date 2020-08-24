Rose McGowanRobert PattinsonSofia RichiePhotosVideos

Garcelle Beauvais Joins The Real: See Who Else Was Considered for the Talk Show

The Real announced Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais would be joining the show. See who else was being considered beforehand.

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBHJohn Tsiavis/Bravo

The search for new co-hosts is getting real!

With just under a month to go until The Real kicks off a brand-new season, E! News can confirm Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is joining the crew for season seven.

"I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show The Real," Garcelle said in a statement on Aug. 24. "My love for pop culture and news blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It's also exciting that it's happening right after my amazing time joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

After Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales announced they were leaving, some pop culture fans believed one or two new faces could be joining Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai.

In fact, E! News recently learned that conversations were being held to see who may be a permanent fit for the long-running show.

"Yvette Nicole Brown, Keke Palmer and Tisha Campbell have emerged as the front runners as the new co-host of The Real," a source revealed to E! News prior to Garcelle's announcement. "Show runners are actively engaged in conversations with all three women to gauge the possibility of bringing one of them on to the show in a full-time capacity."

While it's always a possibility that another new co-host could be named in the future, all signs point to The Real focused on kicking off a new season from home starting Sept. 21.

So who else was in the running? Hint: Bachelor Nation better keep reading! And who does E! News think could still be a good fit for the beloved show? Keep scrolling to find out the possibilities. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Yvette Nicole Brown

While some fans may know the Community star from her guest co-host appearances on The View, a source said The Real was interested in the actress.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Keke Palmer

Trust experience, trust Keke? After Strahan, Sara and Keke was cancelled on ABC, E! News learned that The Real was interested in working with the actress. 

Courtesy of HYDE Sunset
Rachel Lindsay

A source previously told E! News that The Bachelorette alum and practicing lawyer was in consideration for The Real. "Rachel is being looked at as a great option for the show. Everyone really enjoyed having Rachel on as a guest host for a week and she showed great potential," a source shared. "She has a great voice and offers a unique perspective in comparison to the other panelists."

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Tisha Campbell-Martin

Whenever she has appeared on The Real, Tisha was an open book. In fact, the Martin star ended up meeting her long-lost half-sister on the daytime talk show. Could we see more of the actress? Stay tuned! 

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic
Tichina Arnold

A source revealed to E! News that The Neighborhood star also got a call from The Real when the search for a new co-host was ongoing. 

Doug Meszler / Splash News
NeNe Leakes

As The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's future with Bravo remains unclear, some fans are hoping the former Fashion Police co-host will take her strong opinions to The Real. Bloop! 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Angela Simmons

Famous family? Check! Experience in reality TV and co-hosting The Real? Absolutely! Perhaps Angela should be on fans' watch lists. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tameka "Tiny" Harris

The singer-songwriter has been a frequent guest on The Real. And although she is busy filming her family's reality show for VH1, some fans wouldn't be mad to see Tiny on the small screen daily. 

The Real is expected to return Sept. 21. Check your local listings online.

Variety was first to report Garcelle's casting

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz 

