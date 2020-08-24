We Have to Talk About The Flash's Season 7 Trailer

Season six of The Flash may have ended on a pretty upsetting cliffhanger, but it turns out we were so close to things getting even worse.

During DC FanDome on Saturday, Aug. 22, the stars of the CW drama unveiled a new trailer for season seven, which is pretty incredible given the fact that season seven isn't in production yet. The trailer is actually mostly footage that was already shot before production had to shut down in March, which will now become part of the season seven premiere, and it all makes for what showrunner Eric Wallace said is a pretty spoilery sneak peek.

"When we had the shutdown happen, as unfortunate as it was, we were on the last day of filming for what would have been the 20th episode of last season, which now will become partially the first episode of season seven," he said during the FanDome panel. "So we do have 85 percent of the footage that we're able to use. Plus, also, we knew where we were going already in season seven. So even though it's only footage really from one episode, pay attention to the way it's presented. It's actually huge spoilers all over the place."