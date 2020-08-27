Relive the Risky Fashion Moments That Defined the MTV VMAs

When it comes to head-turning fashion, there's one red carpet that never disappoints: the MTV VMAs.

Year after year, celebrities dress to the nines to show off their fabulous, fierce and flirty ensembles. It's an event that encourages daring fashion, bold beauty looks and flashy accessories.

Case in point? Only Lady Gaga could pull off wearing a head-to-toe outfit made entirely out of raw meat. Not only was her strapless dress designed with the protein, but so were her shoes and headpiece. Making her fresh number more memorable? She completed her lewk with fishnet tights, statement jewelry pieces and pastel-colored hair.

Another iconic red carpet moment? Jennifer Lopez's bedazzled bandana, crystal-embellished crop top and white jeans.

Britney Spears also dropped jaws in 2002 when she walked the red carpet in a dominatrix-styled ensemble. She slipped into a black latex dress that she paired with lace-up heels, a captain's hat and peek-a-boo gloves.