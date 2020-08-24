Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and More In Talks For Dancing With the Stars Season 29

Dancing With the Stars may be making a lot of changes for season 29, but apparently none of those changes involve making the cast list less chaotic.

Sources tell E! News exclusively that Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche, and AJ McLean are all in talks to compete for the mirrorball trophy this season, and are close to being confirmed. Sources also say that Dr. Anthony Fauci, coronavirus expert, was asked, but declined to participate, which is really a shame. Just imagine Carole Baskin and Dr. Fauci standing on that stage together, awaiting the results of America's vote.

The only official cast member who has been confirmed so far is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who was asked to join the show by Chris Harrison after her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! aired. The full cast will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 2 on Good Morning America. Until then, ABC won't be confirming or commenting on any cast reports.