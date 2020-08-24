Inside Sofia Richie's "Really Special" Birthday Getaway After Scott Disick Breakup

Sofia Richie's feeling 22.

The model and reality TV personality celebrated an early birthday with loved ones, which included her mother Diane Alexander, brother Miles Richie and her closest friends.

Some of the gal pals who joined in on the fun were Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka Stassie Baby), Victoria Villarroel, photographer Amber Asaly, Frankie's Bikini founder Francesca Aiello and others.

A source tells E! News Sofia jet-setted off to Cabo San Lucas over the weekend, and with the help of her famous dad, her trip was made extra special. "Lionel [Richie] helped coordinate the plane and trip for Sofia, and her friends surprised her with customized '22' goodies for the house and flight," the insider shares.

"They all took celebratory shots on the way to Cabo and were dancing and having a blast on the flight," the insider adds. "Sofia's friends wanted to make it really special for her and she was so excited to get away to celebrate."