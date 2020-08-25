These Wild Lady Gaga & Will Smith Facts From 10 Things You Don't Know Will Blow Your Mind

Lady Gaga and Will Smith are household names for a reason.
Both considered triple-threats after finding success in TV, movies and music—not to mention dancing, too—Gaga and Will have each carved out their own, unique space in the entertainment industry and continue to surprise their fans with their versatile talents.
However, even the most dedicated of fans (we're looking at you, little monsters!) are sure to be shocked by the latest episodes of 10 Things You Don't Know.
In case you haven't caught the E! show yet, each episode highlights a celebrity and counts down the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts about that person. So far, fans have learned that Tiffany Haddish may or may not have killed a man with her "deadly ass," how Keanu Reeves' stage name was almost Chuck Spadina and so much more.
We gathered the most shocking revelations from tonight's 10 Things, and it's safe to say there's a lot to learn about Gaga and Will!
Keep scrolling to find out more about the first person to win an Academy Award, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in one year, as well as the Philadelphian whose films have grossed more than $8.6 billion at the box office.
Notable Name
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta's famous stage name was inspired by the Queen song "Radio Ga Ga." According to a former producer for the singer, the two were brainstorming possible stage names and when he went to type "Radio Ga Ga," his phone autocorrected his message to read "Lady Gaga."
The rest was, as they say, history!
Real-Life Role
Will Smith has the Presidential Seal of approval to play Barack Obama in a movie!
The longtime actor previously discussed the details of the matter with The Late Late Show host James Corden during "Carpool Karaoke."
"Yeah I talked to Barack about it," Will said. "He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role."
Not only that, but Will has already portrayed other real-life figures, such as Muhammed Ali in Ali and Dr. Bennet Omalu in Concussion—so it's definitely possible!
Gagachildren
Lady Gaga is the godmother to Elton John's two sons, 9-year-old Zachary and 7-year-old Elijah. He and his partner David Furnish bestowed the honor upon Gaga after she and Elton became close friends following their collab at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010.
Making the whole set-up even cuter is the boys' nickname for the Just Dance singer: Gagamother!
Sink or Swim
Will didn't learn how to swim until 2015!
Once actress Margot Robbie made this discovery while shooting the movie Focus alongside Will, she took it upon herself to teach him—with the help of her mom!
"I was insistent that he get in a pool," Margot said in an interview.
Will was apparently not a big fan of the whole process, but it did inspire him to eventually hire a professional swim instructor!
Beauty Booster
Like Will, Lady Gaga also got some help from a co-star: A Star Is Born's Bradley Cooper.
More specifically, Gaga said Bradley helped her deal with her biggest insecurity: "He wanted no makeup on my face during the screen test."
"He took a makeup wipe and wiped it down my face," Gaga continued. "And I was, like, trying to trick him with my 'no-makeup makeup.' He looked at the makeup wipe and it was all, you know, brown and concealer and he was like, 'Take it off!'"
Ultimately, the decision against makeup put the award-winning actress "in the place I needed to be because when my character talks about how ugly she feels, that was real. I'm so insecure," Gaga added.
Wise Will
Will was apparently Justin Bieber's unofficial therapist at one point!
Around the time the Biebz was making headlines for things like getting his pet monkey seized by custom officials in Germany, Will took it upon himself to drive to Justin's house and pull him out of bed for a three-hour talk.
This is according to Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, who added that the long talk led to weekly calls between the two.
Potent Perfume
The scent of Lady Gaga Fame, the singer's first perfume, was reportedly inspired by blood and semen.
"You just get the after feeling of sex from the semen, and then the blood is sort of primal," Gaga explained back in 2011, also revealing that she examined her own blood for research purposes.
The combination apparently produced an appealing smell, as Lady Gaga Fame went on to sell 30 million bottles in the first year alone!