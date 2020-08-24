See Inside Christian Siriano's Fashionable and Fabulous Connecticut Home

There's only one word for Christian Siriano's home: fierce.

The 34-year-old designer opened up the doors and gave fans a glimpse inside of his sweet pad for Architectural Digest.

From its windows spanning 11 feet to its stunning hardwood floors, the abode in Westport, Conn. is a true oasis for Siriano.

"I was looking for a full refresh," he told the magazine in regard to his move from an antique Colonial house to his new modern lair. "I felt like my life was a little chaotic. The last year or two, I just haven't stopped—doing shows, collections, collaborations. I was like, I need a break. I wanted something zen and easy."

The house was designed by Bolek Ryzinski in collaboration with RAAD Studio. Per the publication, Siriano closed on the property in February—just before the global coronavirus pandemic. He and his partner, Kyle Smith, have been social distancing there ever since. Aside from settling into their dream home, Siriano and his team have also been hard at work making masks for medical workers fighting against COVID-19.