See Kourtney Kardashian & BFF Addison Rae Sizzle in Matching Bikinis

Summer isn't over.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share some sizzling snaps of herself and gal pal Addison Rae taking in the summer sun. Clad in matching bikinis, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the TikTok personality made it clear that it isn't fall yet.
While wearing a sun hat and a Peacock blue bikini—ironically, KUWTK will be available on Peacock come Sept. 20—the mother of three held a camera as she stood over her BFF, who wore the same two-piece but in a jewel-tone purple.
Kourtney captioned the new photos, "picture me I picture you."
Addison was clearly feeling their summery looks as well as she too shared a picture from their pool day.
Alongside a photo of herself and Kourtney lounging on white patio chairs, the 19-year-old Internet personality wrote, "living dream."
Earlier this summer, Addison revealed that she became close friends with Kourtney after an introduction arranged by fellow Internet sensation David Dobrik.
During an interview with The Tom Ward Show, the TikTok star said she "got really close" with Kourtney after surprising the Poosh founder's son Mason Disick, who is one of her fans.
Addison further elaborated on her friendship with Kourtney during her exclusive chat with E! News earlier this month.
"I've had such an amazing time spending time with Kourtney and meeting the family," Addison told E! at the time. "They're all just such loving people that genuinely care about each other. That just continuously inspires me."
She concluded, "They all have such an amazing bond that I always valued in my family, so it really just makes me love them even more as people, because not everyone gets to see every second. It just really shows you how genuine they are. It's not all just for the show, it's how they really are."
For a closer look at Kourtney and Addison's bikini-clad pics, as well as the KUWTK star's other two-piece moments, scroll through the images below!
What's your favorite Kourtney moment? Be sure to let us know!