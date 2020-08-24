Sophie Turner Has a Game of Thrones Prop That Will Make You Bend the Knee

There's a new Game of Thrones accessory in House Turner and Jonas.
Sophie Turner took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 22 to give fans a close-up look at Sansa Stark's throne. But it wasn't sitting in Winterfell. Instead, the royal piece appeared to be placed in the 24-year-old actress' house.
"Welcome home," Turner captioned the image.
As fans will recall (warning: spoilers ahead), Game of Thrones ended with Turner's character becoming Queen of the North and declaring the region's independence. In one of the final scenes, fans saw Sansa sitting in her throne as she was being crowned.
Of course, a lot has changed since then. After the controversial eighth season of the HBO hit ended, Turner went on to appear in other projects, including X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Quibi's Survive. In addition to starting a new chapter in her professional life, Turner began a new one in her personal life: motherhood. The star recently welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas.
While the parents have remained tight-lipped on their bundle of joy, TMZ reported the couple welcomed a baby girl named Willa. An insider also suggested the family of three is enjoying this special time.
"They are home and getting settled," a source told told E! News back in July. "Joe is very hands-on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie. They are both so excited to be parents. They have been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off. Everyone is very excited for them."