Find Out Which Love Island Couples Are Still Together

We got a text!

Welcome back to the Love Island villa, Islanders. The second season of the U.S. version premieres tonight (Monday, Aug. 24), with a new batch of sexy singles looking for more than a summer fling—whether that's true love or more Instagram followers, who's to say?—amid the Coronavirus pandemic. And you think dating in your city is hard.

But, like so many reality dating series before it, the CBS show doesn't exactly have the highest success rate when it comes to relationships once the couples go from their picturesque bubble to the real world—and that includes its U.K. predecessor, which has aired six seasons of silly game and snogging. Still, there have been some success stories and even some Love Island babies.

At the end of season one, five couples left Fiji hand-in-hand, including winners Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber. But how many are still together, one year later?