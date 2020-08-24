Why Dwayne Johnson Predicts Hailey and Justin Bieber Will Have a Baby in 2021

What do you mean, Dwayne Johnson?

The 48-year-old actor took to Instagram Sunday, Aug. 24 to share his predictions for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's future.

It all happened after the singer posted a picture of himself cradling Alaia Baldwin and Andrew Aronow's baby girl.

"My baby niece Iris .." the Grammy winner wrote alongside a few sweet snapshots. "Scroll through and whiteness [sic] the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaibaldwin and @andrewaronow! She's so precious!"

After seeing the picture, The Rock couldn't help but wonder if Justin could be ready for daddy duty one day.

"This image pretty much seals the deal," the Ballers star said. "Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021."

As for the 26-year-old singer and the 23-year-old model, they've suggested they aren't in any rush.

"I want to start my own family in due time," he told Zane Lowe earlier this year. "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure."