Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet Actually Got Married Before Selling Sunset Premiered

The heart wants what it wants...
Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet couldn't wait to get married that they actually exchanged their vows before the hit Netflix show premiered.
As fans of the reality TV series know, the couple's relationship was a huge part of the season one and season two storyline.
In fact, the pair's big day was documented on Selling Sunset in the second season. The series even showed the real estate agent sell the million-dollar home she used for her venue on her wedding day.
While fans believed the two tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2019, the star's rep confirmed to People that they had a "civil union" the year before.
"Mary and Romain had a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term," Mary's rep said in a statement to the outlet.
"In their minds, they weren't properly married until the wedding that was filmed during the show," the rep explained.
TMZ was the first to report the news after obtaining a copy of the couple's license and certificate of marriage. The publication noted that Mary and Romain tied the knot on March 9, 2018 at the Ventura County Courthouse.
E! News has reached out to both stars' reps for comment, and have yet to receive a response.
No matter when the duo celebrated their big day, one thing is clear: They are over-the-moon in love with each other.
"Happy Birthday to the best husband in the world," Mary wrote on Instagram in June. In a more recent post, she shared, "So blessed to have this incredible man by my side to share this epic journey together."
Last week, Romain expressed his love for his leading lady. "A man's greatest treasure isn't in found in riches he has. It's in finding the right woman who chooses to stand by his side," he captioned his post.
While Selling Sunset's season three focused on Chrishell Stause's shocking divorce from Justin Hartley and Christine Quinn's larger-than-life wedding, fans are hoping Netflix renews the show for another season.
Just last weekend, Chrishell's Instagram post made fans believe that more episodes are on the horizon. "Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can't tell you about," she wrote on Instagram, including the hashtags #SellingSunset #Season3 #Netflix.
Only time will tell if Netflix promises more seasons of the hit show!