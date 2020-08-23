Ireland Baldwin Says She Was "Attacked" by a Woman, Shares Pictures of Her Bruised Face

Ireland Baldwin is opening up about a harrowing experience.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 22, the 24-year-old model claimed she was recently "attacked" by an unidentified woman in a parking lot.

However, it's unclear where the incident took place.

"Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash," Ireland began her caption. "She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off."

The actress stated that police were called to the scene and "arrested" the woman.

"Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work," Ireland continued her message. "There is a lot of theft and muggings going down."