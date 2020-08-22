Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Spark Engagement Rumors

Do we hear wedding bells soon?

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are sparking engagement rumors. On Saturday, Aug. 22, the longtime couple shared the same romantic portrait on Instagram with interesting captions.

"YESSS," Georgina wrote on her page with a red rose emoji. The 35-year-old athlete posted, "Mi amor."

The pair looked picture-perfect in the image they both uploaded to the 'Gram. The 26-year-old model slipped into a ruched red dress that featured a corset bodice, sweetheart neckline and peek-a-boo sleeves. She tied her look together with a gold chain necklace, glam makeup and loose waves.

As for Cristiano? He donned a blue button-down shirt that had a fun tropical print design. He also wore white pants, statement jewelry pieces and glasses.

While there wasn't a diamond ring in sight, the model's left hand was also conveniently hiding on the star's shoulder. However, fans couldn't help but wonder if they took their relationship to the next level.