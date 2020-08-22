See Tayshia Adams Step Into Her New Role as The Bachelorette for the First Time

Tayshia Adams is ready for her close-up.

The Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor alum is already a pro at filming the ABC dating competition series, however, her new role as The Bachelorette is in full force. Tayshia was recently spotted filming the upcoming 16th season for the first time.

Photographers captured the reality TV star in her element. While it's unclear what Tayshia was filming in Palm Springs, Calif., it looks like swimwear was needed.

The Bachelorette lead donned a bright teal bikini, white sarong and glitzy sandals for her outing.

Although her suitors were nowhere in sight, it's safe to say Tayshia is ready for this new chapter. News of the star's filming comes only a few weeks after it was confirmed she would replace Clare Crawley.

"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," a source told E! News earlier this month. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."