Killing Eve's Costume Designer Reveals How She Dresses TV's Most Complex Villain

One can tell a lot about a person based on their clothing.
A coffee stain on a shirt, or the lack thereof, can hint at the level of chaos someone experienced that morning. Likewise, the decision to wear a hoodie rather than a coat can indicate whether a person intends to go into an office that day.
It's these subtle details that Killing Eve costume designer Sam Perry took into consideration when planning out the looks for season three of the BBC America series.
Talking to E! News on the phone from her home in England, Perry shared that ahead of filming she would look over the script and talk to the art department to determine how the characters' own journeys would be reflected in their wardrobe. And since this season largely focused on Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) mission to understand who she is, it makes sense that a large part of her time was dedicated to dressing the complex lead.
To learn of Perry and her team's process, continue reading below.
But with season three over, it's clear that Villanelle is not the same character we started with. It's a journey that Jodie Comer portrays with such sincerity, it's hard to imagine where Villanelle ends and she begins.
And while Comer's acting is what makes Villanelle so human in that imperfect way, it's the costume design team who creates those details that makes it all so believable.
As Comer told E! News, "Sam did an excellent job of exploring more of Villanelle's femininity, whilst never losing any attitude."
"What I loved about working with Sam was that she reveled in the freedom and spontaneity that comes with dressing Villanelle. Nothing is off limits with Sam," she continued, adding. "She also understands the one fundamental rule, that comfort is key."
And as a testament to the creativity of those who work on Killing Eve, the show was nominated for eight Emmys, with both Comer and Perry up for an award at the Sept. 20 show.