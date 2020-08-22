Boris Kodjoe Says Station 19 Will Unapologetically Tackle the Pandemic and Racial Justice Movement

Since the last time Station 19 was in production, the entire world has changed.

Not only did a global pandemic hit, but a massive civil rights movement took hold, creating major shifts in every industry—entertainment especially. Almost all filming had to stop, and so all projects had to be delayed. During the extra-long hiatus, many creators and executives have also had to reckon with realizing the ways they haven't supported all of their employees of color in the past, and have had to promise to do better in the future.

On the frontlines of both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, first responders have played a major role, so on a diverse TV show like Station 19, which is all about first responders, it feels inevitable that the events of the past six months will play a part when season four picks up.

Boris Kodjoe, who stars as fire chief Robert Sullivan on the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, certainly thinks so.