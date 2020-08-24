Katy Perry Reveals the Kind of Mother She Wants to Be to Her Baby Girl With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry already knows her parenting style.

In this exclusive interview with the Daises artist, which will air on Monday, Aug. 24's episode of Daily Pop, E!'s own Justin Sylvester hears all about the A-lister's motherhood plan. Not only does Katy predict that her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom will be the love of her life, she presents her "3Fs" parenting style.

"They do say that when you meet your wife or your soulmate or your partner, whatever you want to say, that you think that they're perfect and they're everything…and that quickly fades away, right?" Katy tells Justin. "When you meet your daughter that's when you've met the love of your life."

As for her parenting plan? Katy shares insight into the kind of mom she plans to be.

"I'm definitely parenting style 3Fs: I'm fun, firm but fair," the A-lister continues. "Yes, I like to get things done and I like to, you know, create a peaceful scene and it takes a matriarchy to do that."