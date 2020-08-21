JoJo Siwa Can't Even Believe Her Jaw-Dropping Makeover From James Charles

No glitter, no rhinestones, no problem!

For nearly two years, James Charles was hoping to hang out with the one and only JoJo Siwa. Fortunately, the beauty expert received his wish in a new YouTube video posted on Friday, Aug. 21.

While the twosome are quick to discuss Dance Moms and reminisce about teenage life, fans can't stop talking about the makeover James gave JoJo.

"This is my dream and my nightmare at the same time," JoJo shared in the video that is already approaching close to one million views. "Getting my makeup done No. 1 is just a no. I like to do it. I don't let anybody else do it. It's just a no. My hair? Even more so. You get one try."

With his own successful beauty brand and experience as a makeup artist, James got to work and delivered some results you have to see to believe.