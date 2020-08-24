This $10 Avocado Slicer Has 3,417 5-Star Amazon Reviews

But of course, you don't have to take our word for it. There's thousands of glowing reviews that sing this slicer's praises.

"I've owned mine for over three years now," shares one reviewer. "I use it fairly regularly at home. The knife on this slicer is more than sharp enough to cut an avocado in half quickly and easily, but not sharp enough to cut my skin. I've let my 10 year-old granddaughter use all the time since she was seven. (She loves avocados. Lol.) Pitting the avocado couldn't be easier or safer. It has three slightly rounded, blunted, recessed blades that are sharp enough to grab the pit, but again, not sharp enough to cut skin. The finger hole allows you to push the pit out easily... Slicing and separating the avocado is where this tool really excels. In one fast, easy motion, I have seven even slices of avocado ready for my sandwich or salad. I didn't even need to scrape it out with a spoon. Again, sharp enough to cut the avocado but no risk to the skin. Lastly, the rubber grip keeps it from slipping in my hand even when wet... I love this slicer and would definitely buy it again."

Said another, "This product is for you if you've even looked through these reviews to decide if you truly needed an avocado slicer, the answer is clear: your avocado obsessions clearly requires this. I will admit, you can do everything this tool does without it, you may lose a minimal amount of avocado by using a knife instead to remove the seed and cut it open. This product is mainly for convenience sake. I will say, however, the convenience is uncanny, simple to use, cuts everything just how you want it, and is worth the small investment for the future of my avocado enjoyment. If you inhale avocados at the rate of an addict, then the convenience is well worth the investment."

And in a review titled "DO IT," another enthusiastic reviewer said, "What an awesome tool this is! I should have gotten one of these years ago! Living in SoCal, I get avocados from the Farmer's Market all year long and this incredible tool is just fantastic. The 'knife' is plastic, yet sharp and cuts through the skin like butter! Then you flip it on it's side and place the prongs over the pit and push in. The pit comes out and you push from the opposite side and it releases right into the garbage can... no more dangerously stabbing the pit with a sharp knife to lift it out and then struggling to get it off the knife! Then, flip the tool over for the third time and slide it from top to bottom for the PERFECT slices! LOVE OXO brand, and LOVE this."