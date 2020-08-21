Fitness Influencer Kayla Itsines and Fiancé Tobi Pearce Break Up After 8 Years Together

Kayla Itsines is breaking some news instead of a sweat.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the fitness influencer announced that she had split from her fiancé Tobi Pearce, who she shares 16-month-old daughter Arna with.

"After eight years together, Tobi and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple," the Aussie wrote to her 12.6 million Instagram followers. "We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna. We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter."

Kayla continued, "Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time."

SWEAT is a fitness app that allows users to execute fitness programs from home. Tobi also posted the same statement on his own page.