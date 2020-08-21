Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in Prison in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is going to serve two months in prison for her participation in the college admissions scandal.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the Full House star and husband Mossimo Giannulli received their sentences during a virtual court hearing. The federal judge, based in Boston, sentenced the actress to two months in prison, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. He also ordered she pay a fine of $150,000.

As a result of Giannulli's alleged actions, he was given a sentence nearly double that of Loughlin's. He was sentenced to five months, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Loughlin received a more lenient sentence, because, as prosecutors wrote in a court memo, she took a "less active role" in the college admissions scheme allegedly orchestrated by Rick Singer.

In April, the couple agreed to these sentences, which were offered by prosecutors as part of a plea deal.