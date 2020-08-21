Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot By Tory Lanez

Related : Megan Thee Stallion Recovering From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Five weeks after Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet, the 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live and claimed Tory Lanez was the person who fired the gun.

"Yes, this n---a Tory shot me," she said in a video reshared on Twitter. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s--t. Stop lying."

E! News reached out to Tory's rep for comment but did not hear back.

Looking back at the time of the incident, Megan claimed she and Tory were among four people in a car and that "everybody" was "arguing." She said she then exited the vehicle and started walking away.

"This n---a, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me," she continued. "You shot me."