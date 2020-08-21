Dancing With the Stars' Britt Stewart Is "Honored" to Be the First Black Female Pro

For the first time in 29 seasons, Dancing With the Stars finally has a Black female pro dancer.

Britt Stewart has been a part of the troupe since season 22, but this year she scored a promotion and will now be partnered with a celebrity dancer to compete for the mirrorball trophy. In a new interview with Good Morning America, she spoke about the responsibility she feels she has.

"I do not take that I am the first Black female pro lightly," she said. "I am extremely honored, and I honestly get really emotional talking about it every time, because I think there's a lot of power in representation and seeing someone that looks like yourself in a specific position. It gives all little Black girls, or all little girls that feel like they don't have that representation something to look at and something to reach for, and I'm so honored that Dancing With the Stars celebrates diversity, and this is just really a stepping stone to really express everything and bring light to the world and to television."