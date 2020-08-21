Lori Vallow's Husband Chad Daybell Pleads Not Guilty in Missing Children Case

Lori Vallow's husband is ready to fight against the charges brought against him.

During an arraignment on Friday, Aug. 21, Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to four felony charges he faces in connection with the disappearance and death of Lori's two children.

Chad faces two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence in the case. He is not charged with killing 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow or 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

As for Lori, she has been charged with felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order for failing to produce the children.

She previously pleaded not guilty to her charges and has also not been charged with the children's deaths.

Back in June, extended family confirmed in a statement that the remains of Lori's children were found on their stepfather's Idaho property.