Kourtney Kardashian Sounds Off on Scott Disick Rehab Leak in All-New KUWTK Preview

A devastating invasion of privacy.
The news of Scott Disick's stay at a Colorado rehab facility—and his subsequent departure following an alleged leaked photo of him there—hits Calabasas in this brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek.
"I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online," Kim Kardashian tells the cameras in the above clip. "And it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him. And I feel really bad for him."
Kim can be seen discussing the matter in a phone call with Kourtney Kardashian, who describes what's happening to her ex and the father of her children as "really, really so awful."
"They leaked his actual conversations, like, with the therapist," Kourtney reveals.
In an attempt to understand how an alleged breach like this could've happened, Kim asks if Scott was in group therapy with other patients.
"No. He's only been just him and the therapist," Kourtney clarifies. "He said he's never been more betrayed in his life. And he is packing and he's definitely coming home but he's really upset, especially [because] he was going to work on himself and like, his traumas."
The Poosh founder is clearly heartbroken for Scott and furious at the source of the leak.
"I feel like whoever did leak this information should be really ashamed of themselves," Kourtney says in a confessional. "Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated."
Kim, ever the budding lawyer, asks her sister about the "breach of confidentiality."
"Yeah, I think he absolutely should file a suit," Kourtney responds.
Evidently, Scott appears to have done just that.
His attorney previously told E! News that the Colorado treatment center was to blame for the alleged leaked photo and that Scott would be taking legal action.
Per Marty Singer's May 4 statement: "In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse."
"Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," the statement continued. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."
Earlier this season on KUWTK, Scott opened up about losing his parents while looking through childhood photos with an old family-friend.
"I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about. As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I'm happy that Dave brought them with him," he expressed. "The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot."
