See Kelly Ripa and Her Kids Hilariously Recreate Their 17-Year-Old Vacation Photo

Kids, they grow up so fast.
Kelly Ripa reminded her followers how much her children have grown by sharing then-and-now photos of her crew on Instagram.
The posted consisted of two side-by-side pictures—one from 2003 and one from 2020. In the first photo, Kelly could be seen holding her youngest son Joaquin Consuelos, who is now 17, in her lap when he was a baby. The picture also featured her two older kids—Michael Consuelos, 23, and Lola Consuelos, 19—during their childhood years. When fans swiped over to the second photo, they saw the famous family members recreating the same poses in present day. Kelly joked "objects may appear larger" in the second shot.
Her husband, Mark Consuelos, seemed to enjoy the trip down memory lane.
"Like it was yesterday," the 49-year-old Riverdale actor wrote in the comments section along with a series of heart emojis.
The 49-year-old morning show host also quipped the look on her face in both pictures was "the same."
Earlier this year, Michael graduated from New York University—where Lola studies, too. Soon, Joaquin will also be heading off to college, leaving Kelly and Mark with an empty nest.
"We had our kids so young—we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," Kelly told People for its recent family issue. "So when it comes to an empty nest, we're looking forward to it, honestly—knowing that they'll still be close to us, and they will come home, and we will still have plenty of times together ahead. We love each other—but we also really like each other, and we respect each other. I don't think any amount of college or growing up will take that away from us."
