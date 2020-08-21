Watch Ayesha and Stephen Curry's Daughters Steal the Show at the Democratic National Convention

They may not be old enough to vote, but Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's kids caught everyone's attention at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The 32-year-old basketball player and the 31-year-old cookbook author sat down with their daughters—Riley Curry, 8, and Ryan Curry, 5—for a candid conversation about the 2020 presidential election.

There were several adorable moments throughout the interview, too—like when Ryan asked what the phrase "jump in" meant and when she told her mother, "Mommy, I can't be quiet."

"Why?" Ayesha replied in regard to the latter, later adding, "I don't want you to be quiet. You deserve to speak and say whatever it is that comes to your mind in this moment right now."

At one point, the Currys' youngest daughter also paused the interview and told her famous family members she needed a quick bathroom break.