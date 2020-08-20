RuPaul's Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne is being remembered by her numerous fans.

RuPaul's Drag Race star, née Zavion Davenport, died this week following a battle with pneumonia. The cause of death is pending an autopsy report.

Entertainment Weekly writes that the 34-year-old was admitted to the hospital last week. They shared a video from their hospital room, where they were attached to various machines. "Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon," they said.

In July, the drag queen was also hospitalized for suspected kidney failure and high blood pressure, according to EW. They told their fans they had to go through dialysis, after which they were released from the hospital.

RuPaul of RuPaul's Drag Race said in a statement, via Twitter, "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."