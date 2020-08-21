Dyson's V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum Is a House Cleaning Must-Have

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As you're probably well aware, we're big Dyson fans around here, and with good reason: their products are amazing. But there was one category of theirs that we were uncertain of until recently: cordless vacuums.
Historically, cordless vacuums tend to... let's see, how should we put this? They suck, and not in the way they're supposed to. They tend to lack the power of their corded cousins, they can be clumsy and cumbersome to maneuver around your home, and they can't seem to hold a charge long enough to get through a marathon house-cleaning session. So you could say we weren't exactly excited to go the cordless route, but the configuration of our current living space coupled with our desire to ditch our old-school ten-ton beast of a vacuum sent us to Dyson's door.
Of course, vacuums are what Dyson built their empire on, and they're just as good as everyone says they are. But could they really make us love a cordless vacuum? Spoiler alert: the answer is yes. Obviously.
We invested in Dyson's V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum for numerous reasons, chiefly among them, a 90-day money-back guarantee. So we knew that if we didn't love it, we wouldn't be flushing money down the drain. And while it may not have been love at first sight (it's a vacuum, after all), it was definitely love at first use. The first thing we noticed was how easily it transitioned from hard flooring to carpets without skipping a beat, as it magically readjusts itself to compensate for whatever kind of floor it's cleaning. And the full-size bin means we could vacuum for forever if we wanted to (we don't, and besides, our place isn't that big), and not have to worry about emptying it every 15 seconds. And yes, it cleans with that Dyson gusto the brand is known for. We're pretty sure our floors have never been so clean.
But the best thing about this cordless vacuum is how versatile it is. It goes beyond a standard vacuum with a variety of tools that can help you clean every crevice and corner with a simple click-and-swap solution to change from tool to tool, including a dirt brush and a dusting brush. And as pet owners, we adore how the mini-motorized tool makes mincemeat out of pet hair that likes to stubbornly cling to our couch. But even better? We've been detailing our own cars since the lockdown began. The V11 Outsize Cordless easily converts to a handheld and is super lightweight, so it's ridiculously simple to take out to the parking lot and work out way around the interior of our drive.
And the battery power? Absolutely zero complaints. Not only does it come with two click-in batteries that charge up fast, a digital display shows how much time you have left to make the most of your juice, and there's a variety of power options to choose from, with up to 120 minutes of run time in Eco Mode. Even in marathon cleaning sessions, we haven't even come close to running out of power.
So consider us officially reformed of our cordless vacuum hatred. If you'd like to see what all the fuss is about for yourself, shop the V11 Outsize Cordless below!
Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum
With a variety of cleaning modes and the right power and suction to match, this powerful cordless vacuum works from carpet to hardwood, and even converts to a handheld. It's lightweight, and picks up every speck of dirt and dust while a digital display helps keep you on track by letting you know how many minutes of power you have left. And once you've filled its bin, just use the "point and shoot" mechanism to empty it into the garbage, and either drop the vacuum into its optional wall-mounted charging dock or dismantle it for easy closet storage. Yes, we totally love this vacuum, and we don't care who knows it.
