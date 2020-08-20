Lauren Conrad Speaks Out After James Charles Says She Has "No Business" Launching a Beauty Brand

Lauren Conrad to James Charles, probably: "I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you."

The outspoken YouTube star is at it again, this time calling out LC for mistakenly sending him a PR package filled with empty products from her new clean beauty line.

Taking to Instagram Stories, James showed his followers the empty liquid highlighter tube and dry eyeliner pen he received in the mail. Without mentioning Lauren by name, the 21-year-old scoffed, "I just opened a PR package from a new makeup brand from somebody who has no business having a makeup brand."

"Stop making makeup brands. Stop! Stop!" he yelled at the camera.

Lauren, presumably eager to clear the air, confirmed the products were hers and took responsibility for the mix-up. "For those asking about the empty components sent to James... let me tell you a funny story," the former reality TV starlet wrote on Instagram.