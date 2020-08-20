See How Hollywood's Cutest Kids Are Celebrating the First Day of School

The show—and class—must go on.

For millions of students across the country, the first day of school looks very different this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

While some schools are open for in-person learning, others are keeping all classes online allowing kids to learn from the comfort of their home.

Regardless of where class is this year, many celebrity parents are following tradition and documenting the first day of school on social media. At the same time, they are trying to find the positive in such uncertain times.

"I never thought of myself as a homeschool teacher but at this time, I've actually really enjoyed it because I love projects," Allison Holker previously shared with E! News. "I find it really fun putting activities together because it gives me something at this time to take my mind off of everything happening in the world. And I also see my kids' eyes light up."