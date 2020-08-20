Khloe & TristanMeghan & HarryVideosPhotos

See How Hollywood's Cutest Kids Are Celebrating the First Day of School

Jessie James Decker, Rachel Zoe, Jamie Lynn Spears and more famous parents revealed how their children kicked off a unique school year.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 20, 2020


The show—and class—must go on. 

For millions of students across the country, the first day of school looks very different this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

While some schools are open for in-person learning, others are keeping all classes online allowing kids to learn from the comfort of their home. 

Regardless of where class is this year, many celebrity parents are following tradition and documenting the first day of school on social media. At the same time, they are trying to find the positive in such uncertain times.

"I never thought of myself as a homeschool teacher but at this time, I've actually really enjoyed it because I love projects," Allison Holker previously shared with E! News. "I find it really fun putting activities together because it gives me something at this time to take my mind off of everything happening in the world. And I also see my kids' eyes light up."

Celebrity Moms Reveal Their Back to School Must-Haves

Other celebrities like Rachel Zoe and Jessica Alba are participating in the First Day Back challenge where they take to social media and share how their family is feeling during this unique back to school season.

For every post using #FirstDayBack, Stitch Fix Kids will donate an outfit to Baby2Baby with the goal of providing more than $1 million in clothing for children in need.

So, who's ready for class? Take a study break and scroll below to see how Hollywood is marking a new school year.

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"It's official... we have a first grader," the Kittenish founder wrote on Instagram. "They say it goes by fast and they were not wrong. It feels like yesterday I was holding her in my arms at the hospital looking at her beautiful little face. She sure is growing into an incredible young lady. I'm so proud of her #firstgrader." 

Instagram
Emily Simpson

"I thought for sure my teaching days were over in 2002 when I pulled away from the last high school I taught at as a Spanish Teacher and was excited about a new journey....Law School," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "18 years later and I'm sitting at my dining room table trying to teach kindergarten to two 5 year old boys for free. Well played universe." 

Instagram
Jamie Lynn Spears

"Wearing mask, and following all of the strict social distancing rules going into this school year is crazy, but necessary, and honestly... nothing is CRAZIER then the fact that I have a freaking 7th GRADER," the actress wrote online. "Me and Ivey are already counting down the minutes until we can go pick her up, we are lost without her." 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"First day of pre-k for my handsome Bubby boy!" the singer-songwriter shared with her fans. "My creative, mischievous, sweet soul is ready to conquer the world! #prek." 

Instagram
Kristina Shirley

"FIRST DAY of Kindergarten and 6th Grade!" the Teen Mom OG star wrote while sharing a picture of Amber Portwood's daughter Leah. 

Instagram
Rachel Zoe

"These are the faces I get when I say time for #homeschool again...Anyone else?" the fashion designer wrote online

Instagram
Gina Kirschenheiter

"Me attempting to be a 'distance learning' teacher followed by the as per usual first day of school pics," the Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote online. "What an interesting time!!! Hope ur all hanging in there #firstdayofschool #2020." 

Instagram
Fredrik Eklund

"It's a big day when your kids start school. Like bittersweet. Time just flies, they grow up so quickly I mean it was yesterday I bathed them in the kitchen sink," the Million Dollar Listing star shared on Instagram. "Today they wore their little backpacks and held hands visiting their first school and meeting the teachers and new friends. Somehow I could see into the not so far future and them graduating. It's inevitable—and exiting—but all so soon."

