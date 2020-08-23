Look Back on the Best Celebrity Photobombs of All-Time

Photobomb (verb): spoil a photograph of (a person or thing) by unexpectedly appearing in the camera's field of view as the picture is taken, typically as a prank or practical joke.

That's the definition of photobombing and it's definitely become an art, at least where celebrities are concerned.

Whether it's at fancy award shows, an industry event or even just strolling through Central Park, stars just can't resist the allure of the camera sometimes—even when it's not pointed at them.

Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence has jumped into photos of her famous friends, like Emma Stone and Taylor Swift, while Jimmy Fallon has been known to spoil a picture or two.

Plus, who can forget when Hugh Jackman unexpectedly hopped into frame during a reporter's live broadcast? Or when Queen Elizabeth II even got in on the fun, with Prince Harry later proving the photobomb gene might just run in the royal family?