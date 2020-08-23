Khloe & TristanMeghan & HarryVideosPhotos

Look Back on the Best Celebrity Photobombs of All-Time

Jennifer Lawrence, Jimmy Fallon, and Prince Harry are just some of the stars who couldn't resist jumping in front of the camera.

By Tierney Bricker Aug 23, 2020 7:00 AMTags
Photobomb (verb): spoil a photograph of (a person or thing) by unexpectedly appearing in the camera's field of view as the picture is taken, typically as a prank or practical joke.

That's the definition of photobombing and it's definitely become an art, at least where celebrities are concerned.

Whether it's at fancy award shows, an industry event or even just strolling through Central Park, stars just can't resist the allure of the camera sometimes—even when it's not pointed at them.

Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence has jumped into photos of her famous friends, like Emma Stone and Taylor Swift, while Jimmy Fallon has been known to spoil a picture or two.

Plus, who can forget when Hugh Jackman unexpectedly hopped into frame during a reporter's live broadcast? Or when Queen Elizabeth II even got in on the fun, with Prince Harry later proving the photobomb gene might just run in the royal family?

So let's take a walk down memory lane and look back on the best celeb photobombs of all-time…

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Timothée Chalamet and Margot Robbie

Call him by his name: Oscars photobomb expert!

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o

Wakanda forever, photobombs whenever when these Black Panther co-stars hit the red carpet together.

Instagram/Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth

"Hey guys get out of my shot," the Thor star captioned this casual pic in 2017.

Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp
Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid

Classic mom move. 

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
Jimmy Fallon, Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman

The late night host was a bad boy when he crashed the Good Girls stars' photo opp at the 2018 Peoples Choice Awards.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kelleth Cuthbert aka Fiji Girl

LOL, remember her? Stay thirsty!

Instagram: Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks

When the beloved actor went for a run in Central Park, he didn't intend to crash a couple's wedding photos. But he did just that in 2016.

And wedding photographer Meg Miller of Meg Miller Photography captured the spontaneous moment on camera. She posted snaps to her Instagram, captioning, "Yesterday's wedding was so beautiful! Elisabeth and Ryan, you planned one amazing celebration. The icing on the cake was @tomhanks stopping in Central Park to wish them congratulations."

Twitter
Hugh Jackman

Australian TV reporter Jessica Turner learned anything can happen when you're live after The Greatest Showman star ran up behind her during a broadcast and shouted "photobomb!" over her shoulder as he passed.

Turner handled the surprise like a pro, responding, "The best kind of photobomb, Hugh!"

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX
KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

"No one is safe," Apa jokes on Instagram after sneaking up on his Riverdale co-stars at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone

The Hunger Games star photobombed her pal on the red carpet at the 2017 Governors Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Derek Hough

The Dancing With the Stars pro photobombed his sister Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmys, the couple's first red carpet debut as a couple.

Christine Wehrmeier/REX/Shutterstock
Amy Schumer

In June 2017, the actress and comedienne made a surprise appearance during couple Jasmin Pereira and Jon Bates's wedding photo shoot in London.

Instagram
Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington

"Best photobomb of my life," the Scandal star wrote on Instagram. "#supersoulsessions #supersoulsisters @oprah @drshefalitsabary." 

Instagram
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello and Eric Stonestreet

The Modern Family actor photobombed his co-star and her husband at the 2016 SAG Awards.

Instagram
Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen delivered quite the unexpected surprise at the 20th Commonwealth Games in Glasgow back in 2014 when she cheekily photobombed a selfie being taken by two members of the Australia Commonwealth Games women's hockey team, Jayde Taylor and Brooke Peris.

"Aaaahhh the Queen photo-bombed our selfie," Jayde captioned the photo on Instagram.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Jared Leto and Diane Kruger

The actor was quite the joker at LACMA's 2015 Art+Film Gala.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
Beyoncé & Jay Z

While Queen Bee and her husband were working the crowd at the 2015 Met Gala, this guy in the background was busy working a slice of delicious pizza.

@Parisa/Splash News
Kevin Hart and Alyssa Milano

Hart is usually the one pulling the pranks, but looks like the Charmed alum was able to pull a fast one on the Get Hard actor at his Hollywood premiere.

YouTube
Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans

The fellas had some fun photobombing unsuspecting football fans on NBC's Super Bowl XLIX red carpet.

Instagram
Nicole Scherzinger

"Ahhh so cool and inspiring to meet #TimBurton tonight at my show @CatsMusical #Cats #LondonPalladium," the singer wrote on Instagram. "Even cooler being #photobombed by the #HelenaBonhamCarter !!!!!"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Usher and Kim Kardashian

LOL! Usher snuck into KKW's red carpet photo at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI
Zoe Saldana

The pregnant star and her hubby get photobombed by a tattooed prankster in L.A.!

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Cloris Leachman

Ooops! While posing for red carpet pics, Julianna Margulies gets a surprise from a fellow actress. 

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images
Tom Hardy

While filming The Dark Knight Rises in Pittsburgh in 2011, the British star made a surprise (and rather menacing) appearance at a couple's nearby wedding shoot, featuring a group of lovely bridesmaids. "You have my permission to kiss the bride."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Kris Jenner

The victim: Kim Kardashian at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne

The model creeped up on Sienna Miller at the Costume Institute Gala for the 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Jon Furniss/WireImage
Simon Pegg

Pegg pranked co-stars Paula Patton, Tom Cruise and Léa Seydoux at the Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol premiere in London.

Manny Hernandez/FilmMagic
Adam Lambert

The singer snuck into fans' selfie during the 19th Annual Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami, Fla.

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

The victims: Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks, Nina Jacobson and Jena Malone, attending a special screening of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in New York City.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Christina Applegate

The victim: Leslie Mann, attending the premiere of Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues in London.

