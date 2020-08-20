The Crown Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed: Watch the First Trailer

Mark your calendars! The Crown is set to return in just a few months.

Netflix has announced the highly-anticipated fourth season of the royal series will be released on Nov. 15. Along with the announcement, the streaming service also shared the first clip from the new season, featuring Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth. "Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail," Colman says in the 30-second clip, which shows Princess Diana on her wedding day to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).

Corrin has previously spoken out about taking on the role of the late princess, who died following a 1997 car accident. "I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," the actress, who will be replaced by Elizabeth Debicki in season five and six, said in a 2019 statement on Instagram. "Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"