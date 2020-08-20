Selling Sunset's Davina and Maya React to Chrissy Teigen Doubting Their Status as Realtors

There's no such thing as bad publicity, right?

Well, that's the approach that Selling Sunset stars Davina Potratz and Maya Vander are taking when it comes to Chrissy Teigen's remarks about their presence in the Los Angeles real estate scene—or one should say lack thereof?

"I will say," the mom-to-be recently tweeted, "I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol [neither] have our agents, who I have obsessively asked."

But Maya tells E! News exclusively the explanation is simple enough. As viewers of the Netflix show saw, she's been splitting her time between L.A. and Miami for the past three years, which she says is the reason why Chrissy's real estate friends may not have heard of her.

That being said, Maya adds, "Oddly enough, I did sell a house on the same street where she and John Legend purchased a house a couple of months ago."

And if the A-list couple is on the lookout for another property to add to their portfolio, she offers, "If she ever wants to buy in Miami I'm here to help!"