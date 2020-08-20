Selling Sunset Season 3: All the Drama Unrelated to Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's Divorce

Drama abounds in season three of Netflix's Selling Sunset, and not all of it has to do with Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce.

OK, most of it does, but if you look close enough, there's actually quite a few storylines that are completely unrelated to the end of Chrishell's marriage to the man she calls "her person" in the first episode.

Admittedly nothing will ever beat that scene where the rest of the Oppenheim Group allegedly learned of the divorce news via TMZ alert, and no foreshadowing will ever be quite as crushing as the way Chrishell talks about her husband and their dream home and her hope for kids in the first few episodes.

But we promise, other stuff was happening! And some of it cost $75 million!

In case you missed some of that other very important drama, we documented it here for you. Prepare to be thrilled!