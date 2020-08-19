The Golden State Killer's Former Fiancée Bonnie Ueltzen Confronts Him in Court

The Golden State Killer can no longer run or hide from the consequences of his actions.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, Joseph DeAngelo sat handcuffed in a wheelchair in a Sacramento, Calif. courtroom, where survivors and family members read impact statements to the confessed killer. One such woman was Bonnie Ueltzen, the ex-fiancée of DeAngelo.

Ueltzen attended the hearing as a guest of survivor Jane Carson-Sandler, who was bound, raped and terrorized by DeAngelo in Oct. 1976. In her statement, she requested that DeAngelo look at her while she recalled being raped as her 3-year-old son was tied up in another room. Despite the trauma she endured, Carson-Sandler said, according to The Sacramento Bee, a small part of her hopes he finds mercy in the afterlife. However, she added, "But then there's three-quarters of me that wants to say to you, buddy, just rot in hell."

She then went on to introduce Bonnie, who stood with a smile and waved to DeAngelo and the court. According to Carson-Sandler, DeAngelo had cried out Bonnie's name during the attack.