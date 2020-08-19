YouTube Star James Charles "Adopted a Child for a Day"

James Charles is putting his parenting skills to the test—but for one day only.

The 21-year-old YouTuber took to his channel Tuesday, Aug. 18 to share a video of himself looking after a little boy named Elliott Hallman.

Elliott is actually the son of James' friend Laura Mellado. But when James decided he wanted to get a little parenting practice, Laura decided to drop Elliott off at the social media star's house for the day.

"Today I am going to be adopting a child," James said at the beginning of the video along with the disclaimer "(kinda not really)."

James explained that he loves kids and that he thinks "they are the cutest" and the "funniest." However, he said that, at this point in his life, he does not want children.

"I just don't think that I'd be responsible enough to actually have a child, and I would never want to bring a kid into this world and not be able to take good care of it—it, I just referred to a child as it. This is why I cannot have kids," he said. "Every time that I talk about not wanting to have kids though, every single adult around me always yells at me and is like 'OK, you never know until you try.' So, I guess that is the point of today's video. I'm going to be adopting a child."