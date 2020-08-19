RHONY Sneak Peek: Sonja Morgan's Speech Is Interrupted By, You Guessed It, Ramona Singer

Not even Ramona Singer will derail Sonja Morgan's special night.

In this exclusive clip from tomorrow, Aug. 20's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Sonja celebrates the launch of her fashion line at Century 21. However, in typical RHONY fashion, Sonja's speech is almost immediately interrupted by Ramona's phone.

"So, I just want to say, I never thought I'd say this, but I'm actually humbled," the 56-year-old Bravo star starts off before a phone ringing cuts her off.

Things only get more awkward when Ramona struggles to silence her phone and the entire crowd remains dead quiet.

In order to save the day, Sonja swoops in and quips, "She doesn't even know how to use her phone, Ramona."

Further interrupting the speech, Ramona informs her best friend that she's texted her caller, "Sorry can't talk now."

Of course, Sonja goes on to playfully roast her gal pal for her busy social schedule.