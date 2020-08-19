Hugh Jackman Shares the Unexpected Story Behind His "20 Second" X-Men Audition

Hugh Jackman has spent 20 years playing Wolverine, but only got about 20 seconds to get the role.

During a remote appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Oscar nominee synonymous with the Marvel superhero revisited his audition for the role in the first X-Men back in 1999. Thanks to host Jimmy Fallon, both the actor and viewers tuning in got to see the original footage as it played on the show, though there wasn't much of it.

As Jackman revealed, "I think the entire audition was about 20 seconds. It wasn't much longer."

Though the actor has nine movie performances as Wolverine on his acting resume, at the time, he was a backup plan no one thought would actually come to fruition.

"When I walked into that room, I was pretty sure that I wasn't playing the role," he recalled to Fallon of the audition. "It was a weird audition because Dougray Scott had the role and then he got caught up on Mission Impossible 2, but everyone thought that would get sorted."