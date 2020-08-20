Why This Has Been Demi Lovato's Best Year Yet

Most people wouldn't call 2020 a banner year. But for Demi Lovato, the 12 months leading up to today's birthday, her 28th, have left her feeling cool for the summer. Confident, basically as if she were rising from the ground. You know, like a skyscraper.

Because, oh man, is the outspoken pop star standing tall these days.

A little more than two years after an accidental overdose landed her in L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai hospital fighting to simply survive, she's living her best life—"something beyond my wildest dreams," as she put it in an Instagram post reflecting on that late July day in 2018. "I'm engaged to the love of my life and i can genuinely say i feel free of my demons," she wrote after actor Max Ehrich's surprise July 22 proposal, that, if she's being honest, wasn't all that shocking, the pair knowing pretty instantaneously that this was it. "Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible."